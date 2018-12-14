49ers' Matt Breida: Expects to play Sunday
Breida (ankle) said he's on track to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group reports. "As long as everything keeps going the way it has, they gave me the green light and I'll be ready to go," Breida said Friday.
Coach Kyle Shanahan didn't sound quite as optimistic, though he did acknowledge Breida has made significant progress. Listed as questionable after logging limited practices each day this week, the second-year pro seems to be on track for a Sunday return. Jeff Wilson piled up 230 scrimmage yards on 47 touches the past two games, but he didn't score any touchdowns or break off any runs longer than 11 yards. The 49ers likely will keep both players involved in some capacity if Breida does in fact make it back this week.
