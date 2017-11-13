49ers' Matt Breida: Finds end zone versus Giants
Breida carried nine times for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's game against the Giants. He also caught one of two targets for an additional three yards in the 31-21 win.
Quiet for much of the afternoon, Brieda put the game away with a 33-yard touchdown scamper midway through the third quarter. He was limited to 19 scrimmage yards on three touches last week, but the team leaned more heavily on the running game this time, enjoying a lead for the majority of the contest. Brieda continues to play second fiddle to Carlos Hyde and his role will remain dependent on game flow after the team returns from its upcoming bye week.
