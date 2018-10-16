Breida rushed 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

Breida surprisingly overcame ankle and shoulder injuries to suit up Monday, leaving backup Alfred Morris without any touches on the night. In fact, it was unknown teammate Raheem Mostert who led the Niners with 12 carries for 87 yards on the ground. Nonetheless, Breida showed his toughness in playing Monday, averaging over four yards per carry in his fifth straight game while handling a season high in carries to boot.

