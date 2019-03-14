The 49ers signed Tevin Coleman to join Breida (ankle) and Jerrick McKinnon (knee) in the backfield, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's a bit odd for the 49ers to invest in another B-level running back, considering Breida was excellent in 2018 and McKinnon is entering the second season of a four-year, $30 million contract. To be fair, none of the three running backs has a track record of holding up to a workhorse role, so there's a decent case to be made for throwing numbers at the position. Breida's 2018 mark of 5.3 yards per carry would seem to give him a strong argument for first crack at the lead job, but there's no guarantee it plays out that way this spring/summer. He appears to have avoided offseason surgery for the ankle injury that lingered throughout last season.