Breida received good news from an MRI on Monday, revealing that his injury is a mid-ankle sprain without any significant damage, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This doesn't mean Breida will avoid missed time, but it's at least worth noting he's already played at a high level this season while battling through a hyperextended knee and a separated shoulder. He also gets a bit of assistance from the schedule, with the Niners traveling to Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football in Week 6. Alfred Morris will get more work if Breida isn't able to play, with Raheem Mostert and fullback Kyle Juszczyk also candidates for expanded roles. Despite the good news Monday afternoon, Breida doesn't seem likely to practice Thursday when the 49ers need to release their initial Week 6 injury report. The team's 1-4 record and minimal playoff chances might encourage a cautious approach, especially given that Breida probably has some lingering discomfort from the other injuries.