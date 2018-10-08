49ers' Matt Breida: Gets good news from MRI
Breida received good news from an MRI on Monday, revealing that his injury is a mid-ankle sprain without any significant damage, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This doesn't mean Breida will avoid missed time, but it's at least worth noting he's already played at a high level this season while battling through a hyperextended knee and a separated shoulder. He also gets a bit of assistance from the schedule, with the Niners traveling to Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football in Week 6. Alfred Morris will get more work if Breida isn't able to play, with Raheem Mostert and fullback Kyle Juszczyk also candidates for expanded roles. Despite the good news Monday afternoon, Breida doesn't seem likely to practice Thursday when the 49ers need to release their initial Week 6 injury report. The team's 1-4 record and minimal playoff chances might encourage a cautious approach, especially given that Breida probably has some lingering discomfort from the other injuries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...