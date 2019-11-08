49ers' Matt Breida: Gets in another limited practice
Breida (ankle) remained limited Friday at practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Back-to-back limited practices would seemingly put Breida on track to play in Monday's divisional battle with the Seahawks. He has a well-established history of playing through injures, often at a high level. The 49ers' already-potent rushing attack may get a nice boost this week, with LT Joe Staley (leg), RT Mike McGlinchey (knee) and FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee) all hoping to return from injuries.
