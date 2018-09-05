Breida is listed as the top running back on San Francisco's depth chart for Week 1 in Minnesota.

With Jerick McKinnon (knee) out for the season, Breida will serve as the finesse/pass-catching option in a timeshare with veteran power back Alfred Morris, who currently is listed as the second-stringer. Despite their respective positions on the depth chart, it won't come as any surprise if Morris technically gets the Week 1 start, given that his skill set is conducive to early downs. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area expects coach Kyle Shanahan to adjust his running back usage on a week-to-week basis, with workload likely depending on the matchup and game flow. Week 1 seems to favor Breida over Morris, as the Niners are road underdogs against a Minnesota defense that allowed just 83.6 rushing yards per game (and 3.7 per carry) last season. Breida seems to have made a full recovery from his preseason shoulder injury, gaining medical clearance this past weekend.