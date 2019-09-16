Breida ran for 121 yards on 12 yards and added an 11-yard reception during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals

Breida gashed the Bengals early, juking out half of the Bengals' front for a 34-yard run on third down early in the second quarter. It was a nice improvement over Week 1's uphill struggle for 37 yards. With Tevin Coleman (ankle) out, Breida and Raheem Mostert have split touches pretty evenly with a 28-26 lead for Breida, though Mostert has more total yards and the duo's lone touchdown. Next up is a struggling Steelers squad in Week 3.