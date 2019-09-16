49ers' Matt Breida: Goes for 132 yards in win
Breida ran for 121 yards on 12 yards and added an 11-yard reception during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals
Breida gashed the Bengals early, juking out half of the Bengals' front for a 34-yard run on third down early in the second quarter. It was a nice improvement over Week 1's uphill struggle for 37 yards. With Tevin Coleman (ankle) out, Breida and Raheem Mostert have split touches pretty evenly with a 28-26 lead for Breida, though Mostert has more total yards and the duo's lone touchdown. Next up is a struggling Steelers squad in Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...