Breida carried 11 times for 138 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Lions. He also caught three of four targets for an additional 21 yards in the 30-27 win.

Breida set career highs in rushing yards and scrimmage yards on the day, leading the team in both categories on a modest total of 14 touches. The bulk of his production came on an electric 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which helped keep his team ahead as the Lions made a push late in the game. Breida received three fewer carries than veteran Alfred Morris, but the latter averaged 3.4 yards per carry and has managed just 86 yards on 26 totes through two games. Breida clearly possesses the greater upside of the two backs on a weekly basis, but the team seems set on continuing this timeshare heading into next week's matchup with the Chiefs.