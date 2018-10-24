49ers' Matt Breida: Held out despite improvement
Breida (ankle) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the running back's condition has improved since Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Breida aggravated his left ankle injury early in Sunday's game, finishing with just five carries for 15 yards and a lost fumble before being shut down for the day. He's otherwise been able to play through a variety of injuries this season without sacrificing efficiency, but it wouldn't be all that surprising if the 49ers finally opt for a more conservative approach with Breida heading into their Week 8 game at Arizona. The team would lean on Raheem Mostert and Alfred Morris out the backfield if Breida were to end up sitting out.
