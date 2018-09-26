Breida (knee, calf) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Breida was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee after Sunday's 38-27 loss to Kansas City, piling up 117 scrimmage yards despite missing some time during the first half. He apparently also has a calf injury, but there's no reason to believe either issue is serious. Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending knee injury is probably the bigger concern for Breida's fantasy value, as the Niners likely will have trouble scoring points with C.J. Beathard under center. Alfred Morris (ankle) and Raheem Mostert would stand to benefit if Breida isn't available for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

More News
Our Latest Stories