49ers' Matt Breida: Hurts left ankle Sunday
Breida is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Rams due to a left ankle injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After the 49ers' first offensive play, a two-yard run by Breida, the running back went to the sideline with a slight limp and had his left ankle wrapped by the medical staff. He injured the same ankle Week 5 against the Cardinals, a contest that he was unable to reenter. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to gut it out on this occasion. If he's unable to, Raheem Mostert and Alfred Morris will compose San Francisco's backfield.
