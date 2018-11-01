49ers' Matt Breida: In line to play Thursday
Breida (ankle) is expected to suit up for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
There's little question the banged-up running back will be available, as he's played through all manner of injuries this season. Due to the presence of Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Alfred Morris, though, Breida has a bit of competition for reps. Moreover, there's the distinct chance Breida spends time with the medical staff at some point during the contest, capping his potential.
