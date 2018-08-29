49ers' Matt Breida: Increases conditioning work
Breida (shoulder) did conditioning drills in full uniform at Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
The same goes for Jerick McKinnon (calf), the team's projected starter in the backfield. Breida is locked in as the No. 2 back despite missing most of the preseason, with potential for consistent involvement in an uptempo Kyle Shanahan offense that distributed 351 carries and 123 targets to tailbacks in a 10-loss campaign last year. A more competitive team could create even more RB touches to go around, and there hasn't been any indication of Alfred Morris or Jeremy McNichols posing a serious threat to McKinnon and Breida. On a more pessimistic note, San Francisco opens the regular season with a nightmare Week 1 matchup in Minnesota.
