49ers' Matt Breida: Injures ankle Sunday
Brieda suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Just before halftime, Brieda was visibly shaken up and slowly made his way to the locker room, according to Maiocco. Considering Tevin Coleman scored three TDs in the first half, the 49ers probably can make due without Breida for the rest of the afternoon. No matter, if Brieda is unable to return, he'll end Week 8 with 11 carries for 35 yards and one reception (on one target) for 15 yards.
