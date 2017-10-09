Breida toted the rock 10 times for 49 yards while adding 22 yards on three receptions in Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts.

Breida surpassed starter Carlos Hyde in both touches (13) and yardage (71) for the first time this season. In fact, the rookie was on the field for the the entirety of the team's final three drives. Both backs dealt with minor injuries heading into this matchup, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said that neither was limited and he simply went with the "hot hand," according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Breida started the season as a change-of-pace back, but with 24 touches over the last two games, a timeshare appears to have developed in San Francisco's backfield. The speedster is worth a speculative add in the event his role continues to expand, and Hyde owners should place higher priority on a preemptive move.