Breida (ankle) left the stadium in a walking boot after Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Breida said he wanted to re-enter the contest after leaving late in the first quarter, but he didn't think he'd be his usual self while playing on a sprained ankle. Initial X-rays suggest he avoided anything more serious than a sprain, though it's apparently enough of a concern to warrant a protective boot. Alfred Morris dominated the backfield snaps after Breida left Sunday's game, with Raheem Mostert chipping in five carries for 11 yards and one catch for a two-yard loss. Breida will have an extra day to recover with the 49ers traveling to Green Bay for a Monday game in Week 6.