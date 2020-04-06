49ers' Matt Breida: Likely available for trade
Breida is a candidate to be traded this offseason, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Breida has produced 4.4, 5.3 and 5.1 yards per carry in three years with the 49ers, but he fell behind Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman in the backfield pecking order during last season's NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The Niners then used a second-round restricted free agent tender to retain Breida, keeping him under contract for $3.26 million in 2020. It's a reasonable salary for a player with his track record of production, but it's a lot to pay for a No. 3 running back, especially if the Niners truly expect Jerick McKinnon (knee) to return from back-to-back missed seasons and battle for a role. Even Jeff Wilson at the bottom of the depth chart has noteworthy NFL experience, so the Niners likely will listen closely if another team is interested in trading for Breida. Another option would involve trading Coleman, who is entering the second season of a two-year, $8.5 million contract.
