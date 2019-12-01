49ers' Matt Breida: Likely out Week 13

Breida (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is expected to sit out the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter previously reported Saturday that Breida was in line to play, but both he and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network are now relaying that the running back is on track for a third consecutive absence. Confirmation on Breida's status will come at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, when the 49ers release their inactive list.