49ers' Matt Breida: Likely out Week 13
Breida (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is expected to sit out the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter previously reported Saturday that Breida was in line to play, but both he and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network are now relaying that the running back is on track for a third consecutive absence. Confirmation on Breida's status will come at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, when the 49ers release their inactive list.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Trust Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with some of the biggest names still...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 injuries: Thielen, Ertz iffy
In what might be a make-or-break week for your Fantasy squad, several headline NFL players...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...