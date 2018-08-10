49ers' Matt Breida: Likely to miss next exhibition
Breida (shoulder) isn't expected to practice next week or play in the 49ers' second preseason game, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The initial reports on Breida's shoulder issue seemed promising, as he was the only one of the 49ers' newly injured players who didn't exit for the locker room during Thursday's 24-21 preseason win over the Cowboys. However, coach Kyle Shanahan didn't sound so optimistic after the game, noting that he expects both Breida and TE George Kittle (shoulder) to "miss some time". With Breida expected to serve as the team's No. 2 running back, his upcoming absence should lead to more opportunities for Joe Williams and Jeremy McNichols.
