49ers' Matt Breida: Likely to play Thursday
Breida (ankle) is expected to be active Thursday in Arizona, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Breida sandwiched two limited listings around a DNP at Tuesday's walkthrough, but the activity seemingly was enough for him to be ready on a short week. If he's available to the 49ers' backfield along with Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson, the sole unknown at the position will be Raheem Mostert (knee), who also is questionable to suit up.
