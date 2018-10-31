Breida (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Breida has been limited through the first two practices of the week, although both sessions have been walkthroughs due to the short week of preparation for Thursday's game against the Raiders. The 23-year-old was expected to be limited heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals but still received 16 carries and generally appeared no worse for wear. Breida appears on track to be ready for Thursday's Bay Area matchup.

