Breida (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Breida was wearing a no-contact jersey during the portion of Wednesday's session open to the media, so his eventual designation of 'limited' is no surprise. He'll aim for an uncapped practice either Thursday or Friday, but even if he doesn't achieve that goal he should be the No. 1 back Sunday against the Cardinals. In a Week 4 loss to the Chargers, Breida led all 49ers running backs in offensive snaps (38) and touches (12), which far exceeded Alfred Morris' 14 and five, respectively.

More News
Our Latest Stories