Breida (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Breida has enjoyed good health throughout his rookie season, playing in each of San Francisco's 14 games. His ability to practice in some capacity suggests he'll keep the streak going, but if not, Jeremy McNichols would serve as Carlos Hyde's backup Sunday against the Jaguars. Breida has seen a workload bump in Jimmy Garoppolo's three starts, taking 29 carries for 88 yards (3.0 average).