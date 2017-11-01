Breida (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Per Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee, Breida wore a blue no-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice but nonetheless looked like he was on track to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Should Breida end up missing time, Raheem Mostert likely would step in as Carlos Hyde's top backup. Assuming this knee injury isn't serious, it will be interesting to see if Breida gets more work as the 49ers shift their focus toward talent evaluation in the second half of the season. Hyde is a known commodity who can hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason.