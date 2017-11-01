49ers' Matt Breida: Limited by knee injury
Breida (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Per Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee, Breida wore a blue no-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice but nonetheless looked like he was on track to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Should Breida end up missing time, Raheem Mostert likely would step in as Carlos Hyde's top backup. Assuming this knee injury isn't serious, it will be interesting to see if Breida gets more work as the 49ers shift their focus toward talent evaluation in the second half of the season. Hyde is a known commodity who can hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Scores first career touchdown•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Worth holding despite poor outing•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Totals 36 yards in loss•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Production will determine playing time•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Leads team in rushing•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Cleared to face Colts•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...