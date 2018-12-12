49ers' Matt Breida: Limited in return to practice
Breida (ankle) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan got ahead of any "will he or won't he play" by ruling out Breida for Week 14 one day removed from a Week 13 loss at Seattle in which the running back played through a lingering ankle injury. The reprieve from game action appears to have done Breida some good, but it remains to be seen if he'll do enough this week to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. In Breida's place this past Sunday, Jeff Wilson compiled 96 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches as the lead back in a win versus the Broncos.
