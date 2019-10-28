49ers' Matt Breida: Limited on practice estimate
Breida (ankle) was listed as a limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Breida was injured late in the first half of Sunday's win over the Panthers and didn't return for the remainder of the game. It's possible the 49ers simply held him out for precautionary purposes since they had a comfortable lead, and the fact he would've been able to practice in some capacity Monday could support that notion. Tuesday's actual practice will reveal more about Breida's status for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...