49ers' Matt Breida: Limited on practice estimate

Breida (ankle) was listed as a limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Breida was injured late in the first half of Sunday's win over the Panthers and didn't return for the remainder of the game. It's possible the 49ers simply held him out for precautionary purposes since they had a comfortable lead, and the fact he would've been able to practice in some capacity Monday could support that notion. Tuesday's actual practice will reveal more about Breida's status for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

