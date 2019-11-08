Play

49ers' Matt Breida: Limited to begin Week 10 prep

Breida (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Breida logged a similar number of reps as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and tackles Joe Staley (fibula) and Mike McGlinchey (knee), a trio that will boost the rushing attack if any of them return to action Monday against the Seahawks. For much of the last two seasons, Breida has played through injuries, so he's a good bet to be available again Week 10. In the end, though, Saturday's injury report will reveal his odds to suit up.

