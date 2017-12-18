49ers' Matt Breida: Limited to five touches
Breida carried the ball five times for 16 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 25-23 victory over the Titans.
This was the second consecutive week that the 49ers' backup did not garner a target after receiving at least one in his previous 11 contests. The timeshare that was developing between Breida and Carlos Hyde earlier in the season has ground to a halt with the latter dominating the backfield touches during the club's three-game win streak. The speedy rookie did take over primary kick-return duties, racking up 65 yards on four attempts, so those in deeper leagues that award points for return yardage could take a look at Breida. For everyone else, he's nothing more than a handcuff for Hyde.
More News
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...