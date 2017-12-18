Breida carried the ball five times for 16 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 25-23 victory over the Titans.

This was the second consecutive week that the 49ers' backup did not garner a target after receiving at least one in his previous 11 contests. The timeshare that was developing between Breida and Carlos Hyde earlier in the season has ground to a halt with the latter dominating the backfield touches during the club's three-game win streak. The speedy rookie did take over primary kick-return duties, racking up 65 yards on four attempts, so those in deeper leagues that award points for return yardage could take a look at Breida. For everyone else, he's nothing more than a handcuff for Hyde.