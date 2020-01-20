49ers' Matt Breida: Limited to one carry

Breida took one carry for two yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game

Tevin Coleman injured his shoulder during the second quarter, but it was strictly Raheem Mostert who picked up the slack, finishing with 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 82 percent snap share. Breida was limited to the one touch on two offensive snaps, but he did have eight carries on 12 snaps the previous week in a 27-10 win over the Vikings (he also lost a fumble). Depending on Coleman's health, Breida will operate as the No. 2 or 3 option in the 49ers backfield in a Super Bowl matchup with Kansas City.