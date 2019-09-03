Breida is listed ahead of Tevin Coleman on the 49ers' posted depth chart.

Regardless of the 49ers' depth chart order on paper, it's clear that Breida and Coleman will be both see their share of touches out of the gate, with Jerick McKinnon (knee) on IR. Though at this stage the arrangement may slightly tilt in Breida's favor, Coleman figures to see enough work to merit fantasy consideration out of the gate, as this is shaping up to be a true time-share that could eventually tilt toward either back if one of them gets on an early-season roll.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week