49ers' Matt Breida: Listed ahead of Coleman
Breida is listed ahead of Tevin Coleman on the 49ers' posted depth chart.
Regardless of the 49ers' depth chart order on paper, it's clear that Breida and Coleman will be both see their share of touches out of the gate, with Jerick McKinnon (knee) on IR. Though at this stage the arrangement may slightly tilt in Breida's favor, Coleman figures to see enough work to merit fantasy consideration out of the gate, as this is shaping up to be a true time-share that could eventually tilt toward either back if one of them gets on an early-season roll.
