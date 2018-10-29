Breida (ankle) was listed as limited on the 49ers' estimated injury report Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Despite an expectation that he wouldn't play a full allotment of snaps Sunday at Arizona, Breida led the backfield with 31 (of 66) snaps on offense, versus 12 for Raheem Mostert and 11 for Alfred Morris. Breida proceeded to receive all of his work on the ground for a third consecutive game, tallying 42 yards on a season-high 16 carries. The 49ers are facing a short week with a Thursday night matchup against the Raiders looming, but Breida's listing indicates he in line for yet another appearance. Elsewhere in the backfield, Mostert was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury, so Breida may not have as much competition for reps Week 9.