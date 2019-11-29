49ers' Matt Breida: Listed as questionable

The 49ers list Breida (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Breida didn't practice or play in games the past two weeks, which allowed Raheem Mostert to serve as the No. 2 running back behind Tevin Coleman. A return to limited practice participation Wednesday and Thursday seemingly puts Breida on track to face the Ravens, but we may not know for sure until the 49ers release their inactive list at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Breida's return to the lineup would probably impact Mostert and Jeff Wilson more so than Coleman, though it's possible the latter could also lose a few snaps/touches.