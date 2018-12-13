49ers' Matt Breida: Logs another limited practice
Breida (ankle) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After taking a week off to give his left ankle a rest, Breida has logged back-to-back limited showings. The activity level doesn't exactly shed light on his availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News suggests the 49ers will make a decision Friday. If coach Kyle Shanahan and company continue to exercise caution with Breida, the backfield would be headed by Jeff Wilson, who has accumulated 47 touches for 230 yards from scrimmage the last two contests.
