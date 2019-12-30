49ers' Matt Breida: Logs eight snaps on offense
Breida had four carries for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Seahawks.
Breida got re-integrated into the offensive gameplan after essentially being a healthy scratch last week. Raheem Mostert has been on a tear of late, and coach Kyle Shanahan has been known to roll with the hot hand at running back during his tenure with San Francisco. Injuries slowed Breida down in the second half of the season, but the speedy back still managed to average over five yards per carry for the second consecutive season, finishing with 623 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding another 120 yards and a score as a receiver. The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason, but the 49ers figure to attempt to keep Breida around due to the team's familiarity with the back and its need for depth in Shanahan's power-run scheme.
