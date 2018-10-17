49ers' Matt Breida: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Breida (shoulder/ankle) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Breida turned coach Kyle Shanahan's "doubtful" comment from early last week on its head, gaining clearance to play Monday at Green Bay through a lingering shoulder injury and sprained ankle. Looking spry as ever, Breida led 49ers running backs in carries (14) and offensive snaps (27 of 57), but the real surprise was Raheem Mostert (12 rushes, 23 snaps on offense) overtaking Alfred Morris (no touches, one offensive snap) as the second RB. Breida's health appears to be in a better place than a week ago, but his status should continue to be monitored as the weekend approaches.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.