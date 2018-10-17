Breida (shoulder/ankle) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Breida turned coach Kyle Shanahan's "doubtful" comment from early last week on its head, gaining clearance to play Monday at Green Bay through a lingering shoulder injury and sprained ankle. Looking spry as ever, Breida led 49ers running backs in carries (14) and offensive snaps (27 of 57), but the real surprise was Raheem Mostert (12 rushes, 23 snaps on offense) overtaking Alfred Morris (no touches, one offensive snap) as the second RB. Breida's health appears to be in a better place than a week ago, but his status should continue to be monitored as the weekend approaches.

More News
Our Latest Stories