49ers' Matt Breida: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Breida (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Breida was working out on the side during the part of practice open to the media, after which he must have fit in at least some individual drills. Getting listed as limited Wednesday is a good sign for his upcoming availability, but even if he plays Sunday versus the Chargers, he may not be himself due to the hyperextended knee sustained Week 4. His backfield mate, Alfred Morris, was able to ditch his ankle injury following Wednesday's session, so Morris could receive even more touches than his 14 per game if Breida is unable to do the same.
