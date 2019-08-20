Breida rushed once for four yards and caught his lone target for no yardage in Monday night's 24-15 preseason win over the Broncos.

Breida entered the game behind fellow tailback Tevin Coleman, who finished with 21 yards on three carries. Although neither player featured beyond the first quarter, the Niners will be pleased by getting them both their first preseason work thus far. As it stands, Coleman appears to be the favorite to lead the backfield in touches, but with Jerrick McKinnon still sorting out his knee issue, Breida should remain a meaningful factor in coach Kyle Shanahan's run-friendly offense.