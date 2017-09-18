Breida carried the ball four times for 35 yards, adding three yards on his lone reception in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Carlos Hyde dominated the backfield touches for the second consecutive week, but Breida made his mark by ripping off a couple of big runs in the second half as the 49ers attempted to upset the Seahawks in their own stadium. The speedy running back has been limited to nine total touches through two games, but he has established himself as the clear-cut backup in San Francisco despite going undrafted this past offseason. Breida's name is worth remembering in the event Hyde goes down to injury, which has been a common occurrence during his four-year career.