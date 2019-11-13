49ers' Matt Breida: May be out 1-to-2 weeks

Breida is expected to sit out 1-to-2 weeks after aggravating a low-ankle sprain during Monday's loss to the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Breida is awaiting the results of a second opinion but appears to be trending toward an absence Sunday against the Cardinals. Having said that, he gutted out multiple injuries last season en route to more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 14 games, so it wouldn't shock if he eventually gets the all-clear from the 49ers' medical staff. Breida's status should be watched closely as the week goes on to see if he's able to do just that.