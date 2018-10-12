49ers' Matt Breida: Misses another practice
Breida (ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
While he hasn't yet been ruled out, Breida's continued absence from the practice field lends credence to the notion that he's a long shot to play in Monday's game at Green Bay. The Niners likely are preparing to move forward with Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert in the backfield for Week 6, hoping Breida can make it back for Week 7 against the Rams. Coach Kyle Shanahan said at the beginning of the week that he views Breida as doubtful for Monday's game.
