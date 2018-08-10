An MRI revealed that Breida's shoulder has no structural damage, and the running back is hopeful to be ready in time for the regular season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Most 49ers fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as this outcome was one of the team's preferred scenarios after Breida exited Thursday's preseason opener favoring one of his shoulders. San Francisco is now hoping Breida can return to full health prior to Week 1 behind nothing more than a prescription of rest and rehab. In fact, since the running back didn't sustain any structural damage, there's a possibility Breida could be back in practice on a non-contact basis long before the start of the regular season.