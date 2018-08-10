49ers' Matt Breida: MRI reveals no structural damage
An MRI revealed that Breida's shoulder has no structural damage, and the running back is hopeful to be ready in time for the regular season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Most 49ers fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as this outcome was one of the team's preferred scenarios after Breida exited Thursday's preseason opener favoring one of his shoulders. San Francisco is now hoping Breida can return to full health prior to Week 1 behind nothing more than a prescription of rest and rehab. In fact, since the running back didn't sustain any structural damage, there's a possibility Breida could be back in practice on a non-contact basis long before the start of the regular season.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Likely to miss next exhibition•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Exits Thursday's game with shoulder injury•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Strong start to camp•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Could serve larger role behind new starter•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Totals 104 yards in win•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Seals game with late touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Henry
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR busts to avoid
Heath Cummings looks at three receivers you may be dropping before they help your Fantasy...
-
Breaking down WR ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for receivers heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...