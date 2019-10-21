49ers' Matt Breida: No carries after return

Breida (eye) did not receive another carry after getting poked in the eye in the second half Sunday, finishing with eight carries for 35 yards in a 9-0 win over Washington.

Breida was cleared to return after being evaluated mid-game, so fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned outside of the pedestrian stat line. The 24-year-old has seen a slight drop in usage since Tevin Coleman returned from injury three weeks ago (10.7 carries per game compared to 13.7 prior). Breida remains the "1B" in this powerful rushing offense, but those invested in the speedy back are hoping for a signature breakaway play against a tough Carolina front on Sunday after two lackluster weeks.