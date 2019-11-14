Play

49ers' Matt Breida: No practice Wednesday

Breida (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Breida is slated to miss 1-to-2 weeks as a result of a low-ankle sprain, so his listing on Wednesday's injury report isn't a surprise. If he indeed takes a seat Sunday versus the Cardinals, the 49ers backfield will be down to Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories