49ers' Matt Breida: Not on hand for practice
Breida (ankle) wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Breida would likely be sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks after aggravating a low-ankle sprain in Monday's loss to the Seahawks, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he's been withheld from both of the 49ers' first two practices of Week 11. With Breida trending toward an inactive status this weekend versus Arizona, Tevin Coleman -- who was also absent from Thursday's practice due to a non-injury-related matter -- is expected to take on a more pronounced role in the San Francisco backfield.
