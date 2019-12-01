49ers' Matt Breida: Not on track to play Week 13
Breida (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, isn't expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport's report differs from one issued hours earlier by Adam Schefter of ESPN that suggested Breida would play, so it would appear there's some uncertainty about the running back's Week 13 status. In any case, Breida seems unlikely to wrestle away the lead role in the backfield from Tevin Coleman if he does play, given that he was only a limited participant in practice this week. If Breida sits out, added snaps and touches would be in store for reserve backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.
