49ers' Matt Breida: Not participating in practice

Breida (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Instead, Breida was confined to a side field, where he put in rehab work for his sprained ankle. Unless Breida shows enough improvement overnight to practice in some fashion Friday, he'll likely be listed as "doubtful" or "out" ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. A second straight absence from Breida would pave the way for Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert to lead San Francisco's ground attack.

