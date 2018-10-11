49ers' Matt Breida: Not practicing, deemed day-to-day
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida (ankle) wouldn't practice Thursday but hasn't been ruled out from playing Monday against the Packers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Shanahan went on to label Breida as day-to-day, which comes three days after the coach called the running back "doubtful" for the Week 6 matchup. It still seems more likely than not that Breida sits out against Green Bay, but the 49ers will see if he's able to do anything at practice Friday or Saturday before deciding his fate. Alfred Morris would act as the 49ers' clear lead back Monday in the event Breida is ruled out for the first time this season.
