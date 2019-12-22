49ers' Matt Breida: Not used on offense

Breida did not play any snaps on offense in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams.

The oft-injured back was not listed on the injury report, so his demotion to special teams was a coaching decision. Breida had a rough go of things last week against Atlanta (four carries for 11 yards and a lost fumble), which may have had a role in his lack of touches. The speedy back has otherwise been solid when deployed this season (119 rushes for 607 yards and a touchdown), so coach Kyle Shanahan may also be attempting to keep Breida fresh for the playoffs after suffering a few injuries over the course of the regular season. Sunday's matchup against Seattle will decide the fate of the NFC West, so the 24-year-old could get involved in the gameplan, but the uncertainty surrounding his playing time makes him tough to trust in fantasy.