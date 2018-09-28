Breida (knee) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Breida sandwiched a pair of limited practices around Thursday's full participation, after playing through a hyperextended knee for most of last week's loss to Kansas City. He seems to be on track for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but we may not know for certain until the 49ers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 PM ET kickoff. Alfred Morris (knee) is also listed as questionable after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday.